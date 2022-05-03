Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Attack Press Freedom

"Since 2000 over 46 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli forces and no one has been held to account," social activist Petra Schurenhofer pointed out.

On Sunday, the Arab Committee for Human Rights Support denounced that Israel committed 57 press freedom violations in the occupied Palestinian territories during April.

"The Israeli occupation forces continue their deliberate violations of journalists, despite the fact that international laws and conventions guarantee the protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression," it said.

Human rights defenders documented the arrest of 11 journalists, "the issuance of an administrative detention sentence for four journalists, and the intensification of the investigations of four detainees."

The Committee also denounced that more than "13 journalists in the West Bank and Jerusalem were attacked and assaulted with live and rubber bullets, poison bombs, pepper spray, kicked and pushed while covering the attacks of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian worshipers who entered to the Al-Aqsa Mosque".

#Israeli soldiers attack and arrest a #Palestinian journalist for documenting their abuses against Palestinians at a military checkpoint in northern #Bethlehem.



(Video: Times of #Gaza) pic.twitter.com/3oomNrxV6P — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2022

Over the last month, the Israeli forces broke into a journalist's house, accused two female journalists of spreading false news, "expelled a journalist from Al-Aqsa Mosque for a period of seven days, and imposed arrest home to another female journalist," as reported by Almayadeen.

In addition, the Committee documented over 49 violations committed by social media against the pages and accounts of journalists reporting on Palestinian issues.This portrait of the attacks against journalists, however, falls short of the historical record.

One of them was Gazan video journalist and photographer Yaser Murtaja, "who was killed by Israeli snipers despite wearing a vest marked ‘PRESS’, while covering The Great March of Return on April 6, 2018," the Palestine Sunbird recalled.