Israeli Occupation Army Kills Palestinian in a Raid

On Thursday morning, Palestinian citizen Mustafa al-Kastouni, 32, lost his life after being shot by the occupation forces in the head, chest and abdomen during a raid on Jenin city.

During the assault by storming troops on Jenin, in the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers arrested two young Palestinian men, accused of planning attacks on Jewish territory.

Palestinian media reported that al-Kastouni belonged to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

The occupation army reported that its troops entered the Palestinian city to arrest members of an alleged terrorist cell planning attacks.

The region has been engulfed in violence since last spring, when Israel began conducting raids almost nightly in response to a series of Palestinian attacks.

Earlier in the day, dozens of Palestinians were injured as a result of an attack by occupation forces in the town of Ya'bad, west of Jenin, and the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.