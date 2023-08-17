    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Country

Israeli Occupation Army Kills Palestinian in a Raid

  • Raid in Jenin city. Aug. 17, 2023.

    Raid in Jenin city. Aug. 17, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@teleSURtv

Published 17 August 2023
Opinion

"...Israeli soldiers arrested two young Palestinian men..."

On Thursday morning, Palestinian citizen Mustafa al-Kastouni, 32, lost his life after being shot by the occupation forces in the head, chest and abdomen during a raid on Jenin city.

Related:
Israeli Soldiers Kill Two Palestinians in the City of Jericho

During the assault by storming troops on Jenin, in the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers arrested two young Palestinian men, accused of planning attacks on Jewish territory.

Palestinian media reported that al-Kastouni belonged to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

The occupation army reported that its troops entered the Palestinian city to arrest members of an alleged terrorist cell planning attacks.

The region has been engulfed in violence since last spring, when Israel began conducting raids almost nightly in response to a series of Palestinian attacks.

Earlier in the day, dozens of Palestinians were injured as a result of an attack by occupation forces in the town of Ya'bad, west of Jenin, and the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.

Tags

Israel Occupation Army Palestine Raid

teleSUR
AlMayadeen
by teleSUR/ YBC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.