Israeli Military Kills Recaptured Palestinian Prisoner

The death of al-Zubadi comes as nearly 1,400 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will begin an indefinite hunger strike next Friday to demand an end to mistreatment, relocations and administrative detention policy, WAFA News reported.

One of the Palestinian prisoners, escaped from an Israeli jail, suffered brain death as a result of the torture he was subjected to during interrogations by the Hebrew military forces, following his recapture, local Palestinian media reported.

According to Yibril al-Zubaidi, brother of the Palestinian prisoner, Zakaria al-Zubaidi was declared brain-dead on Monday as a result of torture by Israeli military after his re-arrest, as reported by Palestinian media and social networks.

Al-Zubaidi was one of six Palestinians who broke through the Israeli security system on Monday, September 6, to escape from a maximum security prison, and was beaten and tortured by Israeli security forces after being recaptured.

Surviving on little water, eating olives and pears plucked from trees and following the news on a small radio smuggled into a prison cell.



Palestinian prisoners said they will take gradual steps to protest the escalation of repressive measures by prison administrations against them after the escape of six prisoners from Gilboa prison last week, the Commission for Detainees and Former Detainees Affairs said in a statement.

The commission said the first group on hunger strike will include 1,380 prisoners from various prisons; 400 prisoners from Ramon Prison, 300 from Ofer Prison, 200 from Nafha Prison, 200 from Megiddo Prison, 100 from Gilboa Prison and 80 prisoners from Eshel Prison, 50 from Shatta Prison and 50 prisoners from Hadarim Prison.

New groups of prisoners will join the hunger strike next Tuesday, while 100 senior prisoners, including Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, will refrain from drinking water starting Friday.

The prisoners demand the Israeli prison administration to end the policy of repression, abuse and arbitrary transfers, the sentences imposed on hundreds of prisoners, release isolated prisoners to regular sections, and return detention conditions to what they were before September 5.