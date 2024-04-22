Israeli Military Intelligence Head Aharon Haliva Resigns

Currently, 62 percent of residents in Israel believe that those responsible for the failures on October 7 should resign.

On Monday, the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Aharon Haliva, requested to end his military position, considering himself responsible for the military inaction that failed to prevent Hamas's attacks on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people in Israeli territory.

"In a decision with the Chief of Staff and with the approval of the Minister of Defense, it was decided that General Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the Israel Defense Forces once his successor is appointed," a military statement announced.

Haliva thus becomes the first high-ranking official to resign due to the failures surrounding the Hamas attack, prompting the Army to initiate an internal investigation in February, with conclusions expected to be presented to the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, in June.

"Hamas carried out a deadly surprise attack against the State of Israel, the consequences of which are difficult and painful. The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task entrusted to us. I have carried that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night. I will carry the pain with me forever," Haliva said in his resignation letter.

Massive protests are taking place in Israel to demand the resignation of Netanyahu.



There are placards calling him a 'Crime' Minister, and another one with 'Palestinian lives matter'.



Mainstream media won't show you this. pic.twitter.com/95oP8RUrnW — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 21, 2024

Already in October, Haliva, with 38 years of service in the Israel Forces, accepted part of the blame for a slow response against Hamas militants, who that day took control of more than a dozen Israeli communities.

The ongoing internal investigation aims to analyze the troops' response both before and after the attack, as well as their deployment on the ground and the operational procedures used to neutralize the combatants.

According to a survey conducted between April 14 and 17 by the Israel Democracy Institute, 62 percent of residents in Israel believe that those responsible for the failures on October 7 should resign.