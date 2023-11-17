Israeli Forces Surround the Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank

They also carried out a brutal raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least five Palestinians and injuring over a dozen people.

On Thursday night, Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank, laid siege to the Ibn Sina hospital, demanded its evacuation, interrogated medical staff, and examined ambulances.

"Israeli troops concluded a brutal raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 17, killing at least five, injuring over a dozen, and laying siege to several hospitals in the city... Dozens of military vehicles stormed the city as troops invaded several homes and made arrests," as reported by the Cradle.

"Last night, the Israeli occupation army forced medical personnel out of the emergency section of the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, at gunpoint," Quds News Network reported.

The Zionist authorities justified its operation against health facilities by arguing that "armed men fled in vehicles and ambulances to the Ibn Sina hospital area to hide there."

An eyewitness video released on November 17 shows Palestinian medics in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin being directed out of a hospital with their hands in the air.



Israeli forces demanded an “immediate evacuation” of the city's Ibn Sina hospital, according to Palestine’s… pic.twitter.com/bLQ0uopoZS — TRT World (@trtworld) November 17, 2023

Israeli military raids in the West Bank have occurred almost daily since last year and have intensified further since the Israeli State began a military offensive against Gaza on October 7.

Since then, Israeli occupation forces or Jewish settlers have injured more than 2,700 people and killed over 400 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 85 minors.

Human rights defenders also denounced that Israel has detained over 1,750 Palestinians in the West Bank, accusing them of being linked to the armed resistance led by Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli violence against the West Bank has acquired the most serious features recorded in the last two decades, promoting the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups.