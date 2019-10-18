Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian at West Bank Checkpoint

The West Bank has seen simmering violence since U.S.-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014.

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israel's defense ministry said, and Palestinian officials said he died of his injury.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the individual as a Palestinian national living in Kafr Zibad, south of Tul Karmand, and said he had died of his injuries.

Israel's defense ministry claimed that a Palestinian man ran toward a Te'enim checkpoint, near the Palestinian city of Tul Karm in the northern between Israel and the central West Bank, "with a knife in hand, with the apparent intention of attacking security personnel."

The statement added that one of the forces called on the attacker to stop, "and upon his failure to do so ... fired toward and neutralized" him.

Israel's defense ministry circulated a photo of what it said was the scene of the incident.

A black plastic sheet, which ministry spokeswoman Betty Ilovici said was laid over the Palestinian's body, could be seen against the roadside with the checkpoint meters away in the background.