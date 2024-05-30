Israeli Forces Kills Young Palestinian in Occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the victim was identified as Wajih Al-Ramahi.

Palestinian authorities confirmed the death of one Palestinian and eight others were injured by "Israeli" gunfire during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Biren.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the victim was identified as Wajih Al-Ramahi.

The health portfolio also announced the arrival of four Palestinians at the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah, after being wounded by Israeli occupation forces.

Likewise, he reported that one of the eight wounded is in critical condition after suffering a direct hit to the head, another was classified as moderate to serious after being shot in the abdomen, while two have minor wounds in his lower extremities.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Palestinian youth Wajih al-Ramahi during the ongoing raid on the city of al-Bireh. pic.twitter.com/daFGJm6I9r — Palestine and MENA Info Center (@PALMENA_IC) May 30, 2024

At 237 days after the siege of Jewish forces in Gaza and the West Bank, the number of Palestinians killed exceeds 36,200 because of Israel’s continuous aggression.

The Israeli occupation forces have increased raids and arrests in cities and towns in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, including children and women.