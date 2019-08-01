Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man at Gaza Border

The brother of a Palestinian man killed in May 2018 has been killed during a cross-border operation in the Gaza region of Palestine.

A Palestinian man was killed on Thursday morning while attempting to carry out an operation to break the siege on the Gaza region, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the operation was carried out by Hani Abu Salah, a Palestinian man in his twenties from the Gaza region.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced shortly after the attack that three of their soldiers were wounded by Abu Salah before he was killed by their troops.

During the incident, a military statement said, an Israeli tank targeted a post belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian armed group that runs the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of any Palestinian casualties as a result of the tank fire.

"The troops ... responded with fire towards him, resulting in the assailant's death," it said. "An officer was moderately injured and two other combat soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the attacker's fire."

The Abu Salah family said they had learned this mornig that their son carried out the operation, but they were uncertain of the outcome and circumstances.

On Friday (July 26), Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during weekly protests at the Gaza border, health officials in the Palestinian territory said.

Gaza officials say about 210 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began more than a year ago. In that time an Israeli soldier was also shot dead by a Palestinian sniper along the frontier and another was killed during an undercover raid into Gaza.