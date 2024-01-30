Israeli Commandos Kill Palestinians Inside Jenin Hospital

One of the victims was a paralyzed patient in a wheelchair, denounced the Ibn Sina Hospital's head of surgery.

On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers disguised as medical staff and civilians entered Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin on the occupied West Bank and murdered three young Palestinians.

The hospital cameras clearly recorded this terrorist action, which once again confirms that Israel violates international law and commits war crimes, as maintained in the lawsuit filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“The Israeli military said one of the people belonged to Hamas and was planning an imminent attack,” NPR reported, noting that Dr. Tawfiq al-Shawbaky , the head of surgery at Ibn Sina Hospital, said that “the man was a patient, paralyzed and using a wheelchair.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that its aid convoys to hospitals in Gaza are facing serious obstacles in entering the Palestinian enclave.



This is one of our schools turned shelters in northern��#Gaza



At least 260 attacks have impacted @UNRWA premises & people sheltering inside, killing 360 people.



Sad reality is Gazans have nowhere to go & are not safe anywhere: not at home, not in hospital, not in @UN shelters. pic.twitter.com/Qmi3r3Fby5 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 30, 2024

One of the areas most affected by the fighting and bombings is Jan Yunis, where Israel has been besieging the city's two main hospitals, Naser and Al Amal, for eight days.

"On Monday, we had planned three missions to Naser Hospital. One contained food for patients, medical personnel, and displaced persons... and this was delayed and ultimately could not proceed," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindemeier said.

A second mission containing fuel was rejected at checkpoints, and the third, with medical supplies, managed to enter, he added.

"The room where three Palestinians were

executed y!sraeli undercover forces inside

Bin Cena hospital in Jenin"



NO WORDS!����������#FreePalesitne #Gaza #Gaza pic.twitter.com/A9usanOAci — this user supports all Muslims �������������� (@cinfli) January 30, 2024

"The rejections and delays (in inspections and obtaining authorizations) are part of a pattern by which humanitarian aid is prevented from reaching hospitals, which could render them inoperative today," the spokesperson denounced.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted that 22 requests have been sent to Israeli military authorities to open checkpoints earlier every day for access to the northern sector of Gaza, which remains largely cut off and without provisions. However, none of these requests received a positive response.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, "the Israeli occupation forces have killed 114 Palestinians and injured 249 others as Zionist forces carried out 13 massacres against families in Gaza," Palestine Online reported.