Israeli Bombardment Killed 19 Palestinian Children in Gaza

"Inflicting hurt on any child during the course of conflict is deeply disturbing, and the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable," Bachelet said.

On Thursday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) announced that it has verified 48 Palestinian deaths in last week's violence from Aug. 5 to 7.

Available figures also showed that 19 Palestinian children have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territory, bringing the death toll since the start of this year to 37.

The OHCHR noted that while the ceasefire for the latest escalation in Gaza is holding, tensions remain very high in the West Bank, where four Palestinians were killed and 90 others were injured by live ammunition on Aug. 9.

On Thursday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm at the high number of Palestinians, including children, killed and injured in the latest escalation in Gaza.

Khan Younis | Des scènes douloureuses lors des funérailles de Layan Shaer, une gamine Palestinienne de 10 ans qui a succombé hier aux blessures qu'elle avait subies lors de l'agression israélienne contre Gaza le week-end dernier. pic.twitter.com/nLF2Hwhj19 — Agence de Presse Palestinienne de WAFA (@agence_wafa) August 12, 2022

The tweet says, "Khan Younis: Painful scenes at the funeral of Layan Shaer, a 10-year-old Palestinian girl who died yesterday from injuries acquired during the Israeli attack on Gaza last weekend."

"The situation in Palestine is extremely fragile, and events such as in Nablus risk igniting further hostilities in Gaza. The utmost restraint is necessary to prevent further bloodshed, including by ensuring that firearms are used strictly in compliance with international standards," Bachelet pointed out.

Currently, "91 percent of Gazan children suffered from some form of trauma to say the least, according to a report from the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, a Geneva-based independent, nonprofit organization that the Israeli occupation government outlawed in 2016," outlet Al Mayadeen recalled.