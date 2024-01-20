Israeli Attack Targets a Residential Building in Syria

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that four of its “military advisers” were killed in the Israeli air strike.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian Defense Ministry reported today on a new Israeli missile attack on the capital Damascus.

"Around 10:20 local time this Saturday, 20 January, the Israeli enemy fired several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, against a residential building in the capital Mazzeh neighborhood in central Damascus," reported the Ministry of Defense

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that four of its “military advisers” were killed in the Israeli air strike on the residential building in Damascus.

#BREAKING Four IRGC officers including deputy commander of IRGC Quds Force for Intelligence Affairs in Syria Brigadier General Sadegh Omidzadeh and his deputy have been killed in an Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday, Iranian media confirmed. pic.twitter.com/YoZf4ztwYG — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 20, 2024

Iran blamed Israel for the strike, saying it “reserves the right to respond”. Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Tehran would respond “at the appropriate time and place”.

The attack targeted a three-story residential building in the city’s Mezza neighborhood that houses several diplomatic missions.

"Once again, the barbaric and criminal Zionist regime launched an aggression against the city of Damascus, the capital of Syria, and several Syrian forces and four military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred during the usurping regime’s air strike", the IRGC said in an official statement after the attack.