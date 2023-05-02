Israeli Aircraft Launches Heavy Strikes Against Gaza

"There have been multiple Israeli airstrikes against several Palestinian Resistance sites."

Israeli aircraft launched heavy strikes on Tuesday against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military confirmed.

"There have been multiple Israeli airstrikes on a number of Palestinian Resistance sites in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as in the southwest of Gaza City," Al-Jazeera's Gaza reporter Hisham Zaqout said.

Palestinian sources have not reported the number of dead or wounded, nor alleged material damage.

This comes after the Palestinian resistance in Gaza fired rockets at Israeli settlements in response to the death of 44-year-old Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan.

Adnan was the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. He spent 87 days on hunger strike in Israeli custody, awaiting trial.

Israel forcibly detains, by administrative detention, Palestinians who do not even know what they are accused of. Last year, the number of Palestinian administrative detainees rose to more than 1,000, the highest number in two decades.

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhamad Shtayeh denounced Adnan's martyrdom as a deliberate assassination carried out by the Israeli regime.