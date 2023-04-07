Israeli Aggression Prompts Lebanon To Complain At UNSC

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry announced Friday that the country will file an official complaint over the Israeli shelling early Friday morning against southern Lebanese territory.

The "Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to file an official complaint with the UN Security Council," a ministry statement reads.



The ministry denounced Israel's "deliberate shelling and aggression at dawn today [Friday] on areas in southern Lebanon."

It added that the Israeli aggression is "a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701," which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

After consulting with His Excellency Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdullah Bou Habib instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to submit an official complaint to the UN Security Council regarding the impact of the Israeli bombing and deliberate aggression at dawn today in areas in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army launched airstrikes against several locations in Lebanon and Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed several airstrikes against positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

In this regard, the Israeli military said the strikes came in response to the firing of at least 30 rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel yesterday.

This followed Israeli forces storming the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removing Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row during the holy month of Ramadan.

After the latest clashes, the situation seems to have calmed down and both sides refuse to be interested in an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.