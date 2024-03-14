Israel to Carry Out a Ground Offensive Against Rafah

International organizations have warned that any military operation in Rafah would result in a humanitarian catastrophe.

On Wednesday, Israel occupation forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that his country is resolved to attack Rafah, the Gaza Strip's southernmost city, which is sheltering some 1.4 million internally displaced Palestinians by the Israeli strikes elsewhere.

Before launching the offensive, the Zionist state "intends to guide" the population towards "humanitarian islands" that Israel planned to create in central Gaza.

Hagari vowed that Israel will provide housing, food and water in these designated areas. The spokesman for the occupation forces, however, did not mention a date for the beginning of Rafah's evacuation or the commencement of the planned offensive.

The international community and various humanitarian organizations have expressed deep concerns about Israel's plan to carry out a ground operation in Rafah.

A daughter helping assist her father outside of Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah.



No child should have to bear this trauma. �� pic.twitter.com/m9txg6lJlb — missfalasteenia (@missfalsteenia) March 14, 2024

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited Gaza and held an operational situation assessment. He observed the work carried out in preparation for the maritime corridor, which is expected to be used for aid shipments from Cyprus to the war-ravaged enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the army will expand the offensive into Rafah, where Israel believes some Hamas militants are hiding in underground tunnels.

Les habitants de Gaza se précipitent pour récupérer l’aide livrée via le point de passage de Rafah pic.twitter.com/U5hz8JG4U2 — RT en français (@RTenfrancais) March 14, 2024

The text reads, "Gaza residents rush to collect aid delivered through the Rafah crossing."

More than five months of Israel's relentless attacks in Gaza have left much of the Palestinian territory devastated, exacerbating a deepening humanitarian crisis.

According to warnings issued by the United Nations, approximately one in every four of Gaza's 2.3 million population is at risk of starvation.

Since the offensive against Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 31,272 Palestinians, with more than 75 percent of them being civilians.Currently, over 7,000 people are missing and are believed to be trapped under the rubble of bombed homes.

The indiscriminate Israeli bombings have also left over 60,000 people injured, the vast majority of them civilians, according to data from the Gaza-based Health Ministry.