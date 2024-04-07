Israel Withdraw All Its Forces From Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza

The official death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 33,175, of which 14,000, or 42%, are children

At Saturday night, the Israeli withdrawed all its ground troops in the Southern Gaza Strip. The withdrawal comes after four months of fighting in the Khan Younis area and six months after the beginning of the Zionist aggression against the people of Gaza.

The newspaper Israeli The Times of Israel, which leaked the information, states that the maneuver took place "overnight", indicating that currently in the enclave there is only one brigade, the Nahal, which is responsible for securing a corridor between southern Israel and the Gaza coast, blocking the passage to the north of the Gaza Strip and facilitating operations in the centre and north of the territory.

At the withdrawal moment, the when it is six months since the start of the devastating Israeli offensive, the official death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 33,175, of which 14,000, or 42%, are children, while 9,220 would be women, according to the Palestinian health authorities.

BREAKING NEWS: #ISRAEL WITHDRAWAL



- The #IDFTerroristArmy withdraws thousands of troops from South Gaza, including #KhanYunis



- This is after 4 months of destruction, displacement, bulldozing facilities and killings, the #Zionists decide to withdraw



- This is most likely due… pic.twitter.com/0G3KaD1qTw — The Market Bishop (@TheMarketBishop) April 7, 2024

"The withdrawal is taking place as Egypt prepares to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and a hostage release agreement," said the US agency Reuters without providing further information.

On ther hand, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamí Netanyahu said the IDF will not leave the Gaza Strip and thousands of Palestinian prisoners will not be released until they meet their goals, so the sudden withdrawal has caused confusion in the international community.

Al-Amal and Naser, the two main hospitals in the area have been completely destroyed by Israeli bombardments. The Zionist militias allege that alleged fighters of the Paleatin Hamas resistance forces were present in the hospitals, which has been refuted on several occasions.

Many fear that this movement of troops will be to concentrate forces and undertake the already announced military incursion in Rafah, in the south of the enclave, where 1.4 million displaced people live, an incursion that the United States, Israel’s main military ally, opposes.