Israel Renews Massive Strikes on Northern Gaza

The Israeli forces carried out heavy air and artillery strikes in the cities of Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Gaza.

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed several areas in the northern Gaza Strip, while fierce clashes erupted between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israeli occupation forces carrying out fresh operations in those areas.

Israel carried out heavy air and artillery strikes on residential buildings and agricultural lands in Jabalia refugee camp, its nearby Jabalia city, the Beit Lahia city, and some neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Gaza Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basel said that Israeli occupation forces have intensified strikes on those residential homes where civilians remained inside.

He said casualties were reported from Jabalia and nearby areas targeted by the Israeli strikes but "it is difficult for our teams to reach them due to the intensity of gunfire."

BREAKING: A mob of Israeli settlers attack Jordanian trucks carrying desperately needed humanitarian aid on the way to the besieged Gaza Strip, unloading and destroying bags of wheat flour.



This comes as most of the Gaza Strip plunges into starvation amidst the strict Israeli… pic.twitter.com/6WT0CUmVGH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks and military vehicles went deeper from the eastern outskirts to advance a new assault on northern Gaza. The advancement came after fierce clashes between the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and Israeli forces in the area.

Since Sunday morning, the Israeli strikes have prompted a large number of Palestinian families to flee westward, carrying belongings on foot or cramped in vehicles.

"The bombing is everywhere," said Hajja Zuhriya Salman, who clenched a bag and several plastic bags in the streets. Escaping from their home in a hurry, her grandchildren walked barefoot.

"We are escaping from death to death, and there is no safe place in Gaza. It is the third time for me to leave home since the beginning of the war, and we hope to end the war as soon as possible, which has been, in more than 200 days, a nightmare for us," she said.

A video that the hypocritical world should watch:



A man with an amputated foot carries flour on his shoulder for his family.



This is an embodiment of the extent of the suffering that the people of the Gaza Strip are enduring. pic.twitter.com/A09Pdy5C18 — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) May 13, 2024

On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces called on all residents and displaced persons in Jabalia and the surrounding areas to immediately head to shelters west of Gaza City.

The Israeli army started the operation in Jabalia based on intelligence information regarding Hamas's attempts to reassemble its infrastructure and activists in the area.

Israeli fighter jets targeted about 30 targets in the area and killed many Hamas militants. The Israeli army also continued operations in the Zaitoun area in northern Gaza.

On Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades that its elements "target the invading enemy forces east of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza with mortar shells."

Its fighters succeeded in shooting down an anti-tank missile through a drone at a Merkava tank east of the camp, while two other tanks were targeted with "Al-Yassin 105" shells.