    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Palestine

Israel Kills Senior Islamic Jihad Militant In Gaza

  • At least 139 buildings have been completely damaged so far. May. 12, 2023.

    At least 139 buildings have been completely damaged so far. May. 12, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@pchrgaza

Published 12 May 2023 (2 hours 24 minutes ago)
Opinion

Thirty-three people have been killed in four consecutive days of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Friday that the Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City killed a senior member of the armed wing of the Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement.

RELATED:

29 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes

According to the Ministry, two Palestinian men (PIJ militants Eyad Al-Hasani and Mohamed Abdel Aal) were killed, and five civilians were wounded in the attacks on the Al-Nasser neighborhood.

Al-Jazeera news agency reported that the attack targeted a six-story building in the neighborhood. Correspondent Youmna El Sayed, reporting from central Gaza, said that at least three floors of a residential apartment were destroyed as a result of the attack.

Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations (UN) have so far failed to mediate a ceasefire. Officials report that 33 people have been killed in four consecutive days of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip..

At least six children and three women are among the total killed, while 111 people have been wounded, according to officials. 

Salameh Maarouf, head of Gaza's government information office, said that at least 139 buildings have been completely damaged so far, while more than 500 have suffered partial damage.

Hundreds of rockets have also been fired from the Strip into Israel in response to the aggression. 

Tags

Palestine Gaza Strip Israeli Aggression

Xinhua
Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/ gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.