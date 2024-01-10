Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist Heba Al-Abadla

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed 111 journalists in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Palestinian journalist Heba al-Abadla and her daughter were killed during an Israeli bombardment that targeted their home in Khan Yunis City in Gaza Strip.

Several Palestinian media professionals and press organization condemned the murder of their colleague Al-Abadla.

“The attack on her home demonstrates the extent of the Zionist insistence on killing journalists to erase the truth and prevent the dissemination of images that reveal their crimes,” AL Mayadeen commented.

Journalists in the Gaza Strip face particularly high risks as they attempt to cover Israeli aggression, including airstrikes, communications outages, supply shortages, and widespread power outages.

URGENTE: Israel bombardea una ambulancia en Gaza y asesina a seis palestinos entre ellos cuatro de los equipos médicos y dos pacientes. pic.twitter.com/264KLL5PV2 — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) January 10, 2024

The text reads, "Urgent: Israel bombs an ambulance in Gaza and kills six Palestinians, including four health workers and two patients."

Following the death of two Al-Jazeera journalists on January 7, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed deep concern over the “high number” of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza.

In response to the violence of the Israeli occupation forces against media workers, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to the murder of Palestinian journalists.

On Wednesday, the ICC confirmed that it is investigating possible crimes against journalists that occurred during the ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza.

