Israel Kills 214 Palestinians in the Last 24 Hours

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces bombed Gaza, resulting in the death of over 214 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children.

In the last 24 hours, the Israeli Army attacked the Gaza Strip in various areas, including a "humanitarian zone" in Rafah, where 30 civilians died in a bombing.

"Israeli occupying forces committed 17 horrible massacres across the Gaza Strip. Hospitals have reported 214 deaths and 300 injured individuals. A large number of victims remain under debris and on the roads," stated Ashraf al Qudra, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes focused on Rafah and Jan Yunis in the southern part of the strip and Deir al Balah in central Gaza. The bombings in Rafah reduced three homes of the Zorub, Attiya, and Abdel families to rubble.

At Rafah’s crossing, Dublin EU MEP Barry Andrews says he has no doubt that the israelis are strategically sabotaging the int’l aid effort pic.twitter.com/IJLr9Kjr7V — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 19, 2023

The journalist Adel Zorub died in the Rafah bombings, bringing the total number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip to 94. On Monday, journalist Haneen Al Qashtan was also killed.

"The journalist who dedicated himself to reporting the news became the news," said Fuad al Lada, a survivor of the Rafah bombings, who was heading to Zorub's house when the attack occurred.

Lada has been in Rafah, staying with relatives for 72 days, after the Israeli occupation army forced him to evacuate his home in Hawa, southwest of the Strip, to this supposedly safe area.

"We are defenseless civilians; none of us is a soldier. You wake up in the early hours and find yourself covered in debris. What do you do? Rescue your mother, brother, or father? This is not normal," stated Lada, with a bandage covering his entire head and unsure where to go now.

São horripilantes as imagens que chegam de Gaza nas últimas horas.



Massacres em Rafah, sul de Gaza, e no Campo de Refugiados de Jabalia. Corpos sendo retirados com escavadeiras.



O genocídio palestino não acabou, ele piora a cada dia.pic.twitter.com/kMRn8TASv2 — FEPAL - Federação Árabe Palestina do Brasil (@FepalB) December 19, 2023

The text reads, "The images arriving from Gaza in the last few hours are terrifying. Massacres in Rafah and in the Jabalia refugee camp. The corpses are extracted with excavators. The Palestinian genocide is not over and is getting worse every day."

Additionally, in the center of the Gaza, the Israeli air force bombed the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij in the Deir al Balah area, where at least nine people, including five children, died. The city of Jan Yunis in the south was also targeted.

The Health Ministry also reported bombings in the Yabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave, where at least 13 people died and 75 were injured.

Al Qudra also accused Israel of turning the Al Awda hospital, within the Yabalia refugee camp, into its "military headquarters," after arresting 250 people inside, including its director Ahmed Muhana, 89 medical staff, 40 patients, and 120 displaced individuals.

⚡️Child martyrs who were murdered by zionist airstrikes on Rafah last night. pic.twitter.com/9fRQgoRAMS — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 19, 2023

"Inside the hospital, there is no water, food, or medicine, and the occupying forces prevent movement between departments," he said.

"We are surprised by the world's silence in the face of the massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and the dismantling of health services in northern Gaza," Al Qudra lamented, warning that over 800,000 people seek refuge in the hospitals of the north.

Since the start of the war on October 7, Israeli occupation forces have injured 52,586 people and killed 19,667 Palestinians, including over 8,000 children.

Palestinian authorities also estimate that 1.9 out of 2.3 million Gazans have been forcibly displaced due to Israeli military actions.