Israel Killed 9 Palestinian Children and Wounded 556 Others

Between May 7 and July 31, 2021, Israel killed nine Palestinian children, injured 556 others and detained at least 170 children in occupied Al-Quds, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) denounced.

In a report published last week, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) also denounced that Israel targeted 116 private kindergartens and destroyed 140 public school buildings during its attacks on Gaza. Additionally, the Israeli bombings destroyed 41 UNRWA-affiliated schools.

“During the recent Israeli aggression, the need to provide humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of children increased, reaching US$47 million, with a gap of about US$33 million,” outlet Sada Elbalad recalled, adding that the UNRWA will not be able to summarizes its operations to support the Palestine children due to a deficit in its budget.

So far, however, UNRWA has "succeeded in restoring water, sanitation, and hygiene services to 415,000 affected people by providing fuel for generators, chemicals, and spare parts for water production, treatment, and repairing damaged water and sanitation infrastructure."

The disregard for children’s rights at times of conflict and upheaval is shocking and heartbreaking.



The attacks against the Palestinian population, however, have not stopped in the last month. On Sunday night, 18 Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli occupation forces who were trying to suppress the demonstrations near Jabalia City in the northern area of ​​Gaza.

"One of the wounded Palestinians suffered moderate injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Kamal Adwan Hospital for medical treatment... Others suffered wounds on several parts of their bodies, while some endured suffocation due to the heavy firing of gas canisters by the Israeli occupation forces," the Middle East Monitor reported.

One of the latest victims of Israeli army violence was a 13-year-old boy identified as Hasan Abu Al Nil, who died this weekend from gunshot wounds. Palestinian children living in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip "are routinely denied many rights: right to life, right to education, right to adequate housing, and are denied access to healthcare," PLF Pakistan pointed out.