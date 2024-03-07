Israel Killed 127 Palestinian Journalists Since October

In early November, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called on the UN and international institutions to protect press workers in the Strip.

Israeli troops killed 11 Palestinian journalists in February, bringing to 127 the death toll since the start of the aggression against Gaza on October 7, an industry source said today.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate's Freedoms Committee said in a statement that last month Israeli forces killed 10 journalists in Gaza and another in the West Bank.

In at least seven cases, the drone attacks resulted in limb amputations of reporters and media employees, he said.

In February, five were arrested in the West Bank and their belongings confiscated, including cameras and cell phones, the text detailed.

“Nine cases of serious abuse and beatings were also recorded, with four cases of suffocation after being attacked with tear gas bombs,” the report said.

At least 30,800 Palestinians have been killed and 72,298 wounded by Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.



The Committee noted that four homes of journalists and press institutions were raided last month by the military, who confiscated two printing presses.

The aim of these attacks is to try to hide the truth of the crimes in the occupied territories, it said.

The head of the union, Nasser Abu Bakr, delivered a letter of protest to the UN offices in this city to denounce the crimes committed against journalists in the territory.

Since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza, Israel has launched attacks against some fifty headquarters of sector institutions, including the offices of Al Jazeera, Palestine TV, the Maan news agencies, as well as Al Quds and Al Ayyam newspapers.