Israel Has Killed 36,550 Palestinians in Gaza So Far

Water desalination plants in the Gaza Strip had ceased operations due to fuel shortages.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian health authorities informed that the death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 36,550.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation army killed 71 Palestinians and wounded 182 others, bringing the total injuries to 82,959 since the Israeli offensive against Gaza broke out in October 2023.

Palestinian civil defense crews recovered the bodies of 14 people after the Israeli army withdrew from the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

In the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah, the Israeli occupation army intensified its air and artillery raids on the eastern, central and western parts of the city.

Gaza a war on children https://t.co/cgBOt7u6ep — Javeria Sultan (@javeria_sultan1) June 4, 2024

The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that water desalination plants in the Gaza Strip had ceased operations due to fuel shortages. It also denounced that Palestinian families and children had to walk long distances in the heat for water.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Yemen's Houthi said they launched a ballistic missile attack on southern Israel's port city of Eilat, the group's Military Spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

The missile forces of the Houthi group targeted a military site in Eilat with a new self-made missile called "Palestine," Sarea said, pledging continued military operations "in support of the Palestinian people" until Israel stops its attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

The Houthi rebel group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began last November to launch ballistic missiles and drones targeting southern Israel and what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.