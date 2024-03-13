Israel Continues Air and Ground Offensive Against Gaza

An undetermined number of people were killed in a similar incident in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Gaza.

On Wednesday, numerous Palestinians were killed or injured as a result of Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has been under fire for 159 days.

Five citizens, including minors, were killed early this morning after artillery fire on the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in northern Gaza City, the official Wafa news agency said.

The source said that at least four shells landed in the vicinity of the Al-Quds Hospital, affiliated to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Two people were killed, and four children were wounded in another Israeli attack on a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, also in the same city.

Israel claims its airstrike on a UN food distribution center in southern Gaza killed a Hamas commander after the UN reported one staff member killed and 22 wounded.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/fGMc3EJHU8 pic.twitter.com/tDYMLjG2Cq — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 13, 2024

An undetermined number were killed in a similar incident in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Gaza.

Wafa reported that aviation and artillery also fired on the north and west of the city of Khan Yunis, and the adjacent area known as Hamad Town.

After launching a large-scale ground offensive against Khan Yunis, the Israeli army recently advanced against Hamad Town, one of the poorest areas of the territory.

Precisely, this Wednesday, the Israeli Armed Forces announced in a statement that its troops continue fighting with Palestinian militiamen in both localities.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed and 72,000 wounded since the beginning of the aggression against the coastal enclave on October 7, according to official figures.