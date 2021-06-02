Israel: Coalition Deal Reached To Oust Netanyahu

Yair Lapid says he can form a coalition government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule.

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday said he reached a deal with a small pro-settler party and other parties to form a coalition government that would end the 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under the coalition deal, Lapid, leader of the centrist party of Yesh Atid, and Naftali Bennett, leader of the nationalist party of Yamina, will rotate the premiership, with Bennett serving first as prime minister, according to a statement by Lapid's party.

The move follows the country's national elections on March 23, which were Israel's fourth elections in two years amid a series of inconclusive elections.