Israel Is Carrying out an Indiscriminate Massacre Against Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, described Israel’s offensive against Palestine as a real massacre.

Türk demanded that Israel be held accountable to the international community and also called for a thorough investigation of war crimes and human rights violations committed by the occupying forces.

According to statistics, three out of four Gazans have been displaced by the demolition of neighbourhoods and destruction caused by the occupation.

More than 17,000 children have been orphaned or separated from their families by displacement, in addition to attacks, the blockade of all assistance and medical supplies has not allowed the recovery of bodies buried under the rubble.

No Food,No Water,No Medicine,No Shelters,mostly children lost their parents, This is Gaza..! pic.twitter.com/2YSC3hQzk8 — Javeria Sultan (@javeria_sultan1) March 1, 2024

Volker Türk said that since October 7, the Tel Aviv army has dropped thousands of tons of ammunition on civilians in Gaza.

Today alone, the Israeli massacres left 193 dead and 920 wounded. The total number of dead and wounded was 30,228 and 71,377 wounded.