Israel Carries Out Airstrike in Gaza and Breaks the Truce

The Israeli army on Wednesday carried out its first airstrike in the Gaza Strip since a cease-fire ended its fighting with Gaza's ruler Hamas in May.

In the overnight attack, Israeli warplanes attacked suspected military compounds belonging to Hamas in Khan Yunis City.

"The Israel Defense Forces is prepared for any scenario, including a resumption of hostilities, in the face of continuing terror activities from the Gaza Strip," an Israeli military statement read.

Previously, hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists marched in East Jerusalem waving Israeli flags and chanting "Death to Arabs" and other anti-Arab slurs.

The Palestinian Balloon Unit continue to carry out attacks that spark fires in Israel.



This unit is not under Hamas. It is a form of resistance of the Palestinians who are retaliating against the Zionist violence.



On Tuesday, the United Nations and Palestinian diplomats urged Israel not to hold the parade, warning it might spark regional tensions.

Militants in Gaza responded to the Israeli march by launching "arson balloons" towards southern Israel. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Today's bombing was the first airstrike Israel has carried out since a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war on May 21. The fighting claimed the lives of 256 Palestinians.