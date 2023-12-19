Israel Attacks Main Operational Hospital in Gaza: UNICEF

On Thursday, James Elder, the spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), denounced that the Al Nasser Hospital in Jan Yunis (southern Gaza), the largest still operational in the strip, has been attacked twice in the last 48 hours, causing casualties, including children.

The hospital treats a large number of children injured in attacks on their homes and provides shelter for hundreds of displaced women and minors.

"These attacks once again demonstrate that the Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world for children, a reality that is reinforced day after day," Elder stated, noting that the attacks resulted in an unspecified number of victims, including Dina, a 13-year-old girl.

"She was injured, her right leg had been amputated, she had lost her parents and two siblings, but she hadn't lost hope. She told us that she wanted to be a lawyer when she grew up," Elder recounted.

Mr President say her name! Dina Abu Mohsen was 12 and had her leg amputated while losing her parents and 2 siblings at Khan Younis in S Gaza! Last night an unexploded israeli shell knocked her head off during an attack on Al Nasser Hospital. She wanted to be a doctor not dead!!!! pic.twitter.com/FbDYK9abI0 — Michael (@Michael61651322) December 18, 2023

"The children of Gaza are not safe in hospitals, shelters, or, certainly, in the so-called 'safe zones,'" lamented the UNICEF spokesperson. Those alleged safe zones designated by Israel do not meet the necessary conditions to provide refuge for the displaced, insisted the official source, noting, among other issues, the lack of humanitarian aid access to those locations.

"They are simply patches of land, street corners, or half-built buildings without water, facilities, or the possibility of shelter from cold or rain," Elder asserted.

There have already been over 100,000 cases of diarrhea in Gaza's children and around 150,000 cases of acute respiratory diseases, although the actual figures could be even higher.

"At a time when malnutrition is spreading among Gaza's children, these diseases can be fatal," the UNICEF official warned, adding that over 130,000 of Gaza's most vulnerable children, those under two years old, are not receiving sufficient milk and food to survive.

"In this scenario, with inadequate water, food, and health services, something that could only come with a humanitarian ceasefire, infant mortality from diseases may surpass that caused by bombings," Elder alerted.