Israel Attacks Displaced Persons Camps West of Rafah

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli occupation forces killed over 20 Palestinians during artillery attacks on the displaced persons camps in Tal al Sultan or Mawasi.

Located in western Rafah, these neighborhoods were supposedly safe areas for the civilian population, which had not received prior orders to evacuate those areas.

The artillery attacked this area intensely without prior warning from the Israeli Army, whose tanks have already penetrated the center of Rafah, at the gates of the western neighborhood of Tal al Sultan, in their advance through the interior of the city.

"It has been one of the hardest and most terrifying nights since the offensive in Rafah began," a displaced person in Tal a Sultan told the EFE agency.



The aftermath of the Israeli artillery targeting of homes in Tal Al Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah. pic.twitter.com/hRYuaFbZDm — 1cananews (@1cananews) May 28, 2024

During the early hours of the morning, Israeli artillery also killed 7 people and injured 15 during an attack near the Rafah warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

A few hours later, 13 Gazans died in another bombing at the gates of the American field hospital, between Rafah and Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip.

On Sunday, an Israeli missile impact and the fire it generated also killed 45 people in a displaced persons camp in Tal al Sultan.

More than 20 martyrs in a bombing that targeted the tents of displaced persons in Mawasi #رفح in the south of the Gaza Strip. https://t.co/tYF2HrMQTk — Sam Andreas (@samandreas2001) May 28, 2024

The Zionist state described what happened as a "tragic mishap" and justified it on the grounds that the attack was directed against officials of the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas).

As of May 28, 2024, Israeli occupation forces have killed 36,096 Palestinians and injured 81,136 people. These figures are the consequence of the most recent bombings on the cities of Rafah and Gaza.

In the first three weeks of May, one million Gazans have been forcibly displaced from Rafah to Khan Younis, according to the UNRWA.