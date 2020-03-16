Isolation, Bans on Travels, Border Closures as COVID-19 Spreads

States in Latin America and across the world are limiting travels and closing borders to curb the movement of people and counter the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to test all suspected cases and described the coronavirus pandemic as a "defining global health crisis of our time.”

The United States (U.S.) and European countries closed schools, bars, restaurants and all but essential services, in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.

More cases are now being reported outside China, where the COVID-19 first emerged in December than inside.

Globally, More than 182,400 people worldwide have been infected with the novel virus which has killed at least 7,157.

Update 20:05

Ecuador announces a state of exception

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno decreed a state of exception that will run every day from 21:00 to 05:00 the next day. The measure will not apply to pharmacies, supermarkets, clinics, and hospitals.

The number of people infected with the virus has reached 58 Monday in the Andean country, with two deaths reported so far.

Update 19:15

Venezuela confirms 33 coronavirus cases

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirms a total of 33 COVID-19 cases in Venezuela. 28 of them came from Europe and 5 of them from Colombia.

Update 19:14

Colombia closes all of its borders until May 30

Colombia has announced it will close all of its borders in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the South American country where 54 people are infected.

Update 17:20

France to deploy 100,000 police to enforce lockdown

France will deploy 100,000 police to enforce a lockdown, and checkpoints will be set up across the country

"Stay at home," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said, adding that fines of up to 135 euros (US$151) would be imposed on those who do not respect the restrictions, which are centered on avoiding all but essential social contact.

Update 15:08

Egypt reports two deaths, 40 new cases

Egypt reported 40 new cases and two additional deaths bringing the total of coronavirus related deaths in the country to four, the health ministry said in a statement.

Update 14:55

Serbia delays general elections

Serbia's state election commission has postponed the April 26 general elections due to the coronavirus outbreak and until after the abolishment of the state of emergency, it said in a statement.

Update 14:50

Irish PM expects 15,000 cases by end of the month

Ireland expects its number of coronavirus cases to increase to around 15,000 by the end of the month from 169 currently, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

"We would expect that by the end of the month there would be maybe 15,000 people who would have tested positive for Covid-19, most of those will not need treatment but a proportion will need to be hospitalized and we need to make sure that it doesn't happen at the same time," Vardkar told a news conference.