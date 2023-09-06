    • Live
News > Tunisia

Islamist Party Leaders Arrested by Tunisian Security

Published 6 September 2023 (4 hours 18 minutes ago)
Opinion

The report was released a few hours after the arrest of Mondher Ounissi, the party's interim head, and the release of Hamadi Jebali, the party's former secretary-general and former prime minister

On Wednesday, Tunisia's Islamist party Ennahdha said that its Shura Council leader Abdel Karim Harouni was arrested after being placed under house arrest since Saturday.

The official news agency Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported that Security agents arrested 63-year-old Harouni, also Tunisia's former transport minister, without mentioning the reasons.

The report was released a few hours after the arrest of Mondher Ounissi, the party's interim head, and the release of Hamadi Jebali, the party's former secretary-general and former prime minister.

According to TAP, Jebali was arrested on Tuesday in a home raid and released after being interrogated for seven hours by the judicial unit responsible for financial corruption cases.

According to official data, in February, Tunisian authorities arrested a large number of Ennahdha party leaders, including its president Rached Ghannouchi, his deputy Ali Al-Arayedh, and former Minister of Justice Noureddine Bhiri, on charges including conspiracy against state security.

Ennahdha, with the Shura Council being its highest-ranking body, was the largest party in the previous parliament that was dissolved by Tunisian President Kais Saied in July 2021.

