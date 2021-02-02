Irregularities Put Ecuador's Presidential Elections at Risk

"It is very important that the political organizations and alternative media watch the elections so that the results are respected," former lawmaker Andino warned.

Ecuador's former lawmaker Mauro Andino on Monday denounced that members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) are plotting a scenario to hinder the Feb. 7 presidential election.

"A CNE advisor intends to politically manage the disqualification of candidate Andres Arauz," Andino said. "We are witnessing an electoral process with profound irregularities. There are attempts to eliminate political organizations and change the election day."

Previously, CNE counselor Luis Verdesoto filed a complaint against the Unity for Hope (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz to prevent his electoral participation.

Regarding this political maneuver, Andino explained that the complaint has no legal basis because "the counselor takes as reference photos from Twitter without an examination to determine the validity of those photos."

Although the electoral authorities would not have immediate possibilities to suspend the elections, they could open a process to invalidate the victory of the leftist candidate.

"They want to leave a legal process open. This way, in case Arauz wins, they could issue a sentence and suspend his political rights," Andino warned.

The former lawmaker also explained that the inefficient distribution of ballots is another tactic used to hinder the elections or invalidate their results.

"Only today the ballots for Andean parliamentarians are being printed. Those ballots can't be distributed throughout the country on time."

Andino called on citizens and alternative media to remain vigilant to the possibility of electoral irregularities.

"It is very important that the political organizations and alternative media watch the elections so that the results are respected," he added.