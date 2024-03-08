Irish Go to the Polls to Expand Women's Rights

Legal changes will also recognize the diversity of family types existing in the Irish society.

On Friday, Irish people will participate in two referendums to make constitutional changes related to the definition of family and the role of women in society.

Nearly 3.3 million citizens will go to the polls to vote on two amendments to the 1937 Constitution, which has been previously amended 38 times.

The 'Family Amendment' raises whether the State should recognize family units as groups of people "based on marriage or other long-term relationships."

The 'Care Amendment' proposes eliminating two articles from the Constitution that refer to a woman's "life in the home" and her "duties in the home."

This Friday, Ireland is having two Referendums to amend two parts of our Constitution and to make it more inclusive.



There is a lot of wrong information being shared. So here's 3 things you will be voting on, and 3 things you may have seen misinformation on. #VoteYesYes pic.twitter.com/SufUUIHAOk — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) March 4, 2024

If the "Yes" vote triumphs in the referendums, the Constitution will be modified to establish the recognition of the value of the provision of care at home "by members of a family", which will give "society support without which it cannot the common good can be achieved."

Both amendments have been supported by the Green Party, the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parties, the Labor Party, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and Sinn Féin.

According to the latest opinion polls, 35 percent of the electorate is still undecided about what to vote for or does not know if they will go to the polls.

Among those who are determined to participate in the democratic process, 42 percent said they would approve the Family Amendment, while 39 percent would approve the Care Amendment. The results of both referendums will be known on Saturday.