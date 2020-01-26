Iraqi Security Forces and Protesters Clash in Several Cities

Unrest resumed last week, after a lull of several weeks, following the U.S. killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi paramilitary chief in Baghdad this month.

The Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live gunfire towards the protesters across Iraq on Sunday, reuslting in dozens of injuries in major cities like Baghdad and Nassiriyah. According to Reuters, many of the protesters resisted the security forces with strones and petrol bombs.

The majority of those hospitalized on Sunday were said to be residents of the southern city of Nassiriyah More than 100 protesters were hurt, including at least 75 in the southern city of Nassiriya, in the renewed violence in Baghdad and other cities after the security forces tried to clear sit-in protest camps, medical sources said.

The protesters are demanding the removal of what they consider a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference in Iraqi politics, especially by Iran, which dominates state institutions.

Unrest resumed last week, after a lull of several weeks, following the U.S. killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi paramilitary chief in Baghdad this month.

The killing, to which Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases, has revived tensions in Iraqi politics and delayed the formation of a new government.

In Baghdad, protesters were coughing and washing their faces and eyes to rid themselves of the effects of the gas while medical workers provided first aid, as the site was inaccessible to ambulances, a Reuters reporter said.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of university students had gathered in Tahrir square, the main protest camp, chanting slogans against the United States and Iran.