Iraqi Demonstrators Chuck Rocks at US Embassy to Protest Attack

Iraqi demonstrators gathered once again outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week to protest the American attack against the Popular Moblization Forces' Brigade 45, also known as Kata'ib Hezbollah.

The protesters were seen chucking stones at the U.S. Embassy, while also shouting anti-American occupation chants, demanding they leave Iraq immediately.

The U.S. military forces at the American Embassy in Baghdad responded to the protesters by deploying tear gas to disperse the people as the latter were approaching the diplomatic mission.

Similar to yesterday's demonstration at the American Embassy, the protesters set fire to U.S. flags and bypassed the security checkpoints at the Green Zone to make their way to the main wall of the diplomatic mission.

In response to yesterday's attack on the Embassy, U.S. Defense-Secretary Mark Esper announced that nearly 750 troops were deployed to the Middle East to protect all American personnel in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the turmoil, and warned that the Islamic Republic would pay dearly if any U.S. personnel were injured or killed by the demonstrators.

Iran pushed back at the accusation, noting that Washington had the “audacity” to blame the Islamic Republic for protests in Iraq.

On Sunday, December 29th, the U.S. Armed Forces attacked five bases belonging to Kata'ib Hezbollah, killing over 30 people and wounding 45 more.