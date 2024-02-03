Iraq and Syria: Dozens Killed After US Attacks

The Iraqi government denied that the U.S. coordinate with the Iraqi authorities to carry out their bombing campaign against militia positions in western Iraq.

Dozens of dead and several wounds left the massive air strikes launched this Saturday by the United States Army against targets of resistance in Iraq and Syria, which Washington identifies as close to Iran, but Tehran has repeatedly denied it.

In Iraq, at least 16 people were killed, including civilians, and 25 were injured, according to the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The Iraqi government denied that the U.S. coordinate with the Iraqi authorities to carry out their bombing campaign against militia positions in western Iraq in retaliation for the death of three of their soldiers in Jordan.

"The US aggression resulted in civilian and military casualties and caused considerable damage to public and private property," said the Syrian Defense Ministry, which in turn denounced in a statement issued this Saturday the air aggression carried out by the US occupier against the eastern region of the country.

"USA. attempts, using all dirty means, to revive Daesh as its arm in both Syria and Iraq," the statement said, stressing that US aggression is unjustified, being an attempt to weaken the capacity of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in the fight against terrorism.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Syrian army, which has managed, over the years, to defeat several terrorist organizations, confirms its commitment to defend Syria, both its territory and its people, and will continue its offensive against all terrorist organizations.

"The General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces will continue their war against terrorism until its complete eradication and the total liberation of Syrian territory from all terrorist threats and foreign occupation," the statement concluded.