News > Iraq

Iraq FM: Amman To Provide Energy to the Country Next Year

  • Iraqui FM met with Egypt and Jordan's Ministers to assess cooperation. Jun. 6, 2022.

    Iraqui FM met with Egypt and Jordan's Ministers to assess cooperation. Jun. 6, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@metesohtaoglu

Published 6 June 2022 (2 hours 39 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Monday, Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, participated in a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi.

During the Monday's press conference celebrated by Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, and with Jordan's Foreign Affairs Minister, the Iraqui party said that they had debated the effects of the Ukrainian ongoing military conflict and in the energy sector.

Hussein said that he discussed with the representative of Egypt and Jordan the economic cooperation between the nations and Iraq.

Jordan's FM said that they assessed the project of energy supply, where Amman would supply Iraq, and which is expected to start next year.

The Ministry said that already, 90 percent of the industrial city's proposal has been finished.

On the other hand, Egypt's Minister commented on the country's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Baghdad and Amman.

by teleSUR/gfl-MS
