Iraq FM: Amman To Provide Energy to the Country Next Year

On Monday, Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, participated in a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi.
During the Monday's press conference celebrated by Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, and with Jordan's Foreign Affairs Minister, the Iraqui party said that they had debated the effects of the Ukrainian ongoing military conflict and in the energy sector.