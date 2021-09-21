Iran's Reisi at UN: “US Hegemonic System Has Failed Miserably”

The Iranian president attacked the United States' “double standards” of foreign policy, saying the U.S. had helped to create terrorist groups in some places — giving the example of Daesh in Syria, while fighting terrorism in others.

During his pre-recorded speech at the opening day of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was strongly critical of U.S. attempts to rule the world.

Raisi highlighted two recent examples of shocking incidents inside and outside the United States: the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of then-US President Donald Trump stormed the nation's legislative body in an attempt to block certification of the recent election results, and the scenes last month of Afghans falling from the sides of U.S. aircraft as U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

“One clear message was sent to the world: the United States' hegemonic system has no credibility, whether inside or outside the country,” Raisi said, adding that “not only the hegemonic and the idea of hegemony, but also the project of imposing Westernized identity, have failed miserably.”

Raisi said the result of the U.S. attempts at world rule has been “blood spilling and instability, and ultimately defeat and escape,” noting the U.S. has failed in its attempts to subdue countries across Southwestern and Central Asia. He also named U.S. taxpayers who foot the bill of U.S. wars as victims of this policy.

“The world doesn’t care about 'America First' or 'America is Back,'” the Iranian leader said, in an apparent reference to the presidential slogans of Trump, who left office in January, and U.S. President Joe Biden, who replaced him.

The Iranian president attacked the United States' “double standards” of foreign policy, saying the U.S. had helped to create terrorist groups in some places — giving the example of Daesh in Syria, while fighting terrorism in others. He also noted the rise of domestic terrorist groups inside the United States and condemned U.S. policy supporting the Saudi war in Yemen and the Israeli war and blockade of Gaza.

Raisi also said that the “maximum pressure” economic sanctions against Iran policy, which Washington left in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, amounted to crimes against humanity. He labeled it “maximum tyranny” and condemned the U.S.' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, after which sanctions were reimposed. However, he expressed hopes in the renewed talks in Vienna that began earlier this year after Biden took office, where a return to the nuclear deal is in the works.