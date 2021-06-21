Iran's President-Elect Ebrahim Raeisi Defines Policy Priorities

He will focus his efforts on improving the population's living conditions by relying on the country’s abundant capacities and wealth.

On Monday, Iran’s President-Elect Ebrahim Raeisi held his first news conference in Tehran after winning a landslide victory in the June 18 Presidential election.

This 61-year-old Chief Justice stated Washington should immediately return to the 2015 nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which former President Donald Trump walked away.

Raeisi also pointed out the U.S. maximum pressure campaign against the Persian nation has failed given that his country is ruling out new JCPOA negotiations with Western countries. His foreign policy, however, will not be focused on the nuclear deal and will seek interaction with the world.

Raeisi stressed that relations with China have a great capacity for expansion and called Beijing an important ally for Iran. He also promised Tehran's continued support to the oppressed people of Palestine, saying they must be given the right to decide their fate.

