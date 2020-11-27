Iran's Nuclear Program Director Killed in Terrorist Attack

Iran's Defense Ministry Friday reported that scientist Mohsen Fajrizade, who heads the country's nuclear program, was killed in a terrorist attack in Tehran.
RELATED:
Iran's Foreign Minister Starts Latin American Tour in Venezuela
"A group of armed terrorists attacked Fajrizade's vehicle," the Ministry stated as he recalled that the scientist was serving as the director of the Defense Ministry's Research and Innovation Organization.
Fajrizade was taken to a hospital after he was injured amid clashes between his bodyguards and the terrorists in Damavand County, Absard City.
"Unfortunately, the scientist died as a martyr after years of hard working and fighting for our nation," the authorities reported.
"This cowardice shows perpetrators' desperate warmongering," Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif tweeted as he suggested Israel's government is involved in the violent incident. So far, Tel Aviv has made no statements about the attack.
"Iran calls on the international community, and especially the European Union, to end their shameful double standards and condemn terrorism," Zarif added.
According to local outlets, the Iranian scientist received threats from Israel because of the nuclear program 'Amad' (Hope), which Fajrizade led. Tel Aviv and other Western powers considered it to be a military operation that sought the viability of building a nuclear weapon.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) denied that accusation, and it claimed the Amad program ended in the early 2000s.