Iran's Nuclear Program Director Killed in Terrorist Attack

Scientist Mohsen Fajrizade died in a hospital due to the injuries suffered amid clashes between his bodyguards and the terrorists.

Iran's Defense Ministry Friday reported that scientist Mohsen Fajrizade, who heads the country's nuclear program, was killed in a terrorist attack in Tehran.

"A group of armed terrorists attacked Fajrizade's vehicle," the Ministry stated as he recalled that the scientist was serving as the director of the Defense Ministry's Research and Innovation Organization.

Fajrizade was taken to a hospital after he was injured amid clashes between his bodyguards and the terrorists in Damavand County, Absard City.

"Unfortunately, the scientist died as a martyr after years of hard working and fighting for our nation," the authorities reported.

The #PompeoDoctrine 101:



- Put Bibi's interest above that of even Americans who put him in office;

- Formalize Israel's occupation & whitewash Israeli crimes- no matter what;

- Silence criticism with bogus 'anti-Semitism label';

- Waste US taxpayers money on private family tours pic.twitter.com/vCRuy4rBvA — Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) November 20, 2020