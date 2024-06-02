Iranians Remember the Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Death

Every year, on the anniversary of his passing, people worldwide gather to remember and honor Imam Khomeini (RA), a prominent leader of the Islamic world.

This year, the Isna Ashari Youths Foundation (IAYF) organized a special program in Mumbai’s Kesar Baug Hall to commemorate his legacy and reflect on his significant contributions to society.

The event brought together religious scholars such as Maulana Manzar Sadiq, Maulana Hussain Mehdi Hussaini, Maulana Hasnain Kararvi, Maulana Agha Munawwar, and Maulana Jinan Asghar Maulai.

These esteemed speakers delivered powerful speeches that shed light on Imam Khomeini’s enduring ideals and the impact he had on the lives of people from all walks of life.

Today’s massive procession reminds us of Imam Khomeini’s words:



‘Kill us! Our nation will only become more awakened.’



— Imam Khomeini (r)#KhomeiniForAll#AyatullahRaisi pic.twitter.com/J2CDRqO0MO — KhomeiniForAll-Official ���� (@KhomeiniForAll) May 22, 2024

The program also included a documentary that chronicled Imam Khomeini’s life and his unwavering dedication to serving humanity. Additionally, a heartfelt song titled “Salam Farmande” was performed in his honor, further emphasizing the profound respect and admiration that people hold for this revered leader.

The event drew a large crowd of attendees, showcasing the widespread reverence and appreciation for Imam Khomeini’s teachings and principles. His message of unity, justice, and compassion continues to resonate with people of various faiths and backgrounds, inspiring them to strive for a more harmonious and equitable society.

As we mark the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, let us remember his profound impact on the world and strive to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and social justice that he championed throughout his life. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations to work towards a more inclusive and compassionate world for all.