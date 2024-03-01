Iranians Elect Legislators and Expert Assembly Members

Over 61 million people are eligible to vote in the two elections, which are scheduled to end at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, voting for Iran's 12th parliament and sixth Assembly of Experts began at 8:00 a.m. local time Friday at about 60,000 polling stations across the country.

More than 15,000 candidates are competing for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament, while 144 candidates are vying for positions at the eight-year-term Assembly of Experts.

This 88-member institution oversees the activities of Iran's supreme leader, and is empowered to designate and dismiss the supreme leader.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cast his vote at a polling station in the Iranian capital Tehran immediately after the voting began.

350 journalistes étrangers de 120 médias internationaux de 20 divers pays sont en #Iran pour couvrir les élections législatives #IranElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Iv6LjiNHJC — IRNA Français (@Irnafrench) March 1, 2024

The text reads, "120 international media and 350 foreign journalists from 20 countries are in Iran to cover the parliamentary elections."

A total of 61.17 million people are eligible to vote in the two elections, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency. The voting will end at 6:00 p.m. but will be extended if necessary.

On Wednesday, Iran's Constitutional Council Spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said that 230,000 Iranians have been trained to monitor and observe the polling stations, adding that 250,000 forces will be responsible for security in the elections.