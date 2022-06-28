Iranian Team Arrives in Doha for Resumption of Nuclear Talks

The resumption of the talks was announced at a joint press conference in Tehran by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and visiting EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

On Tuesday, the Iranian ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani said his country's negotiating team, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, arrived in Doha for the resumption of the talks on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal after a three-month pause.

Dehghani made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account to welcome Bagheri Kani and his accompanying team to the Qatari capital, adding that "without any prejudgment and expressing unreal pessimism or optimism, I wish them success in accomplishing their important mission of safeguarding the interests of the great Iranian nation."

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the nuclear negotiations will be held indirectly with the United States, and facilitated by the European Union (EU). The resumption of the talks was announced on Saturday at a joint press conference in Tehran by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and visiting EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Later in the day, in a post on his Instagram page, the Iranian top diplomat said the Islamic republic has never left the negotiating table and will continue the talks without giving up on the rights of the Iranian people.

Statement: Qatar welcomes hosting indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Doha to revive the nuclear deal#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/N1nYVBCJ5V — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 28, 2022

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the United States would, this time, take "responsible and committed" measures "realistically and justly" in the path of the negotiations and reaching a final agreement, stressing that if the other sides demonstrate that they have the required will, Iran is determined to reach a "good, strong and lasting" agreement.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the world powers in July 2015 accepting to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on Tehran.

However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed Washington's unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting Iran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement in retaliation.

The nuclear talks began in April 2021 in Vienna, but have been suspended since March over political differences between Tehran and Washington.