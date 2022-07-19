Iranian President Hails Erdogan's Visit as 'Turning Point'

Raisi and Erdogan discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crimes.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Iran is "a turning point" in bilateral relations.

Raisi highlighted the importance of security cooperation between the two countries, noting that they stressed the necessity of guaranteeing security along the common border and discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crimes.

He said that the two sides also discussed expanding cooperation on regional issues and underlined the importance of protecting Syria's territorial integrity.

The Iranian President made these remarks at a joint press conference with Erdogan after their meeting in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Russian President Vladimir #Putin has arrived in #Iran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on #Syrian conflict pic.twitter.com/f2sINfhDEu — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) July 19, 2022

Raisi said that, given the two sides' capacities, the level of bilateral economic and trade ties fails to be satisfactory, proposing to set a target of US$30 billion for annual bilateral trade.

Erdogan arrived on Monday evening for a two-day visit to Iran at the invitation of Raisi, who received him with an official ceremony. Erdogan will attend a trilateral meeting on the Syrian crisis with Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Iran and Türkiye signed a number of joint cooperation documents and a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony attended by the two presidents.