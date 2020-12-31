Iranian Parliament Drafts a 'Retaliation Plan' Against the US

Within the framework of the directives from the Supreme Leader of Iran, the National Parliament has elaborated a bill called the "Plan of Retaliation against the United States."

The project was prepared by a group of deputies of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran (Mayles) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the fortieth day after the assassination of the prominent physicist Mohsen Fajrizade, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The "Plan of retaliation against the United States, the main author of the assassination of the martyr Soleimani," planned in the framework of the demands of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, to respond to US hostilities, covers three important agendas to "expel US terrorists from the region, support the Resistance and maintain a dignified foreign policy."

"The need to respond to the evils of U.S. terrorists in the host country", the "ban on negotiating arms transactions", "ending the siege of Gaza and Yemen", "banning imports of goods and services from the US", "banning negotiations with the US until it apologizes for abandoning the nuclear deal" and "condemning the assassination of martyr Soleimani" are among the issues included in the legislative plan.

Our region lost a great warrior for peace.

From contributing to Bonn conference to a relentless struggle to rid the region of ISIS, Gen Soleimani played a unique role in fight for stability of ME & beyond.

His assassination showed US' true colors.#WillNeverForgetWillNeverForgive pic.twitter.com/f72BygAvjr — Embassy of I.R. Iran in Ghana, Togo & Liberia (@IRANinGHANA) December 31, 2020

On December 1, the Iranian Parliament approved the general lines of the bill called "strategic action to lift sanctions" by the US against the Persian country, after Iranian legislators issued a statement demanding that the Islamic Republic respond to the assassination of the nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fajrizade, in a terrorist operation on November 27 in Absard, near Teheran (the Iranian capital). Now, the legislative branch seeks to respond to the murder of Soleimani in an appropriate manner.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei recently warned that revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani—commander of the Quds Force of the Guardian Corps of the Islamic Revolution (CGRI) of Iran, who on January 3 became a martyr after a fatal terrorist offensive perpetrated in the airport of Baghdad, capital of Iraq, by order of U.S. President Donald Trump—is "certain."