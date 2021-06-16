Iran to Hold Presidential Elections on June 18

The Electoral Office plans to install about 72,000 polling stations, all of which will comply with a COVID-19 biosafety protocol.

On Friday, over 59 million Iranians will go to the polls to elect President Hassan Rouhani's successor from a range of seven candidates.

The presidential candidates will arrive on Election Day after having held three debates, in which they exposed their political principles and government proposals to the population.

The electoral authority will also open over 230 polling stations abroad to allow Iranians living outside the Persian nation to elect their new president.