Iran to Present Regional Security Cooperation Plan at UNGA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country will present a regional cooperation security plan this week when he attends the United Nations General Assembly.

RELATED US Sends Troops to Saudi Arabia Amid Row with Iran

Rouhani said in a speech commemorating the 39th Anniversary of the Iran-Iraq War that his country extends its "hand of friendship and brotherhood" towards nations in the region willing to cooperate in overseeing security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, vitals for the global oil industry, Al-Jazeera continued.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran Friday, which includes Iran's Central Bank. He also announced his government will send U.S. troops to Saudi Arabia to improve their defenses after the attacks on Saudi's Aramco oil sites last week.

Reuters reports both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia accuse the Iranians of the attacks, although Yemen’s Houthi movement, a group who has been fighting the Saudis in Yemen for four years, claimed responsibility for them.

Rouhani, who will travel to the global meeting in New York on Monday and return to Tehran on Thursday, said the presence of foreign forces in the region would create insecurity for oil and shipping. The president also warned “We are not someone who will violate the borders of others just as we will not allow anyone to violate our borders.”

The attacks on Saudi Arabia have increased tensions which were rising since Trump retreated from their 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Iran. Since then, the U.S. has constantly applied economic pressure on Tehran, even promising to take their oil exports to zero.