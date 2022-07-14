Iran and Russia Agree to Boost Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation

Iran and Russia, both targets of U.S. sanctions, have made it clear that U.S. threats will not impede their legitimate and mutual bilateral cooperation.

Iran and Russia agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear development, Russia's state-owned Rosatom corporation announced.

During a meeting held Tuesday in Tehran between the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohamad Eslami, and the deputy director general of Russia's state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Nikolai Spassky, the two sides discussed ways to expand nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes.

The two sides "discussed all the main issues of the current and future agenda of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy," Rosatom said Wednesday.

Reports said that during the meeting, the Iranian nuclear chief invited Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting was also attended by the spokesman for Iran's nuclear body, Behruz Kamalvandi, and the Russian ambassador to Tehran, Levan Dzhagaryan.

Rosatom had participated in the construction of the first unit of Iran's nuclear power plant in Bushehr (south) and is now also involved in the construction of the second and third units.

In fact, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Oyi and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed bilateral cooperation in infrastructure work on phases 2 and 3 of the Bushehr plant in late May.

Iranian and Russian officials assure that the good ties between Tehran and Moscow and their decision to increase the level of their cooperation will render U.S. sanctions ineffective.