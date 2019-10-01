Iran Willing to Start Dialogue With Saudi Arabia: Gov't

Iranian Parliament Speaker said his country welcomes Saudi prince's preference to avoid conflict and resolve issues over dialogue.

Iran agrees with the idea of starting a dialogue process with its long-time regional foe Saudi Arabia, according to the speaker of the country’s parliament, Ali Larijani, who made the statements Tuesday in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"Iran is open to starting a dialogue with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region," Larijani said, adding that "an Iranian-Saudi dialogue could solve many of the region's security and political problems."

Larijani also remarked that Saudi Arabia does not have to rely upon or be dependent on its principal backer, the United States.

"Riyadh can submit its proposals to be discussed at the Iranian-Saudi dialogue table without pre-conditions from our side," the Iranian official said.

"We also welcome what has been quoted that Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants dialogue, as perhaps it is good to know Saudi Arabia is thinking of the region's interests first," he added, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) comments made in an interview on Sunday.

MBS highlighted that oil prices would spike to "unimaginably high numbers" in case of armed conflict.

"The region represents about 30 percent of the world's energy supplies, about 20 percent of global trade passages, about four percent of the world gross domestic product," the crown prince said.

On the other hand, and regarding the conflict in Yemen which has become a proxy war between the two countries, Larijani said that Iran has called on Yemen's Houthi rebels to accept any ceasefire agreement with Saudi Arabia, adding that this would also be in the interest of Riyadh.