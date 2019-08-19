Iran Urges European Partners to Fulfill Nuclear Commitments

The Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the little support given to Iran by France, the United Kingdom and Germany to deal with US sanctions.

Foreign Minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated on Monday his call for the Union Europe to meet its commitments in the nuclear pact.

"Our ties with the European Union are important, in particular, for the commitments to the nuclear agreement, which Europeans must fulfill," said the Iranian Foreign Minister, from Helsinki, Finland.

With this statement, Zarif recalled the little support of the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear agreement against the sanctions and impositions of the United States against the Persian country.

According to Tehran, Washington's sanctions prevent Iran from enjoying the benefits and guarantees provided for in the nuclear agreement known as the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan.

Finland is the first stop of the Iranian chancellor's tour that will also take him to Sweden and Norway.

According to Zarif, his tour includes countries interested in the themes of the West Asia region. In this regard, the Persian Foreign Minister recalled that Sweden hosted the first peace talks in Yemen, while Norway seeks to hold a summit on Afghanistan.

Zarif said Iran agrees with Finland's proposal to hold dialogues between the countries of the Persian Gulf. Last Thursday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto announced that tensions in the Persian Gulf will be the subject of debate with an Iranian counterpart.

Prior to his visit to Finland, the Persian chancellor visited Kuwait, from which he reiterated his call for cooperation between regional states to reduce the tension that has skyrocketed in the Persian Gulf, due to the US attempt. of creating a naval force in the region.

Zarif said that the end of his European tour will start another one in Asian countries, he explained that these trips and visits are made with the purpose of coordinating on the eve of the next session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at a time when the region is going through a "special situation".