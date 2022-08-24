Iran Studies US Response to Sign Agreement

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran is studying the U.S. responses received through the European Union coordinator.

The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani reported Wednesday that Tehran had received the U.S. government's response to its comments to resolve the remaining issues in the talks on removing sanctions.

"This evening, Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

"Detailed review of the US side's views has begun and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its views to the European Coordinator once the process is over," he added.

Iran had already stated that if the response is positive, the parties will be close to signing the agreement.

FM Spox: #Iran received US admin. response to its proposal on resolving the remaining issues in the negotiations on lifting sanctions , through EU coordinator this evening. pic.twitter.com/do9ogYg6rB — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) August 24, 2022

Since April last year, Iran and the Group 4+1 have been negotiating on the revival of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 - officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - and, in this context, the most critical point has been the removal of sanctions against the Iranian nation.

On August 4 the negotiating parties met in Vienna and after four days of talks returned to their respective countries to consult on the outcome of negotiations on a proposal that the European Union (EU) coordinator for nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, offered on July 20 in order to reach the final agreement.

The Iranian negotiating team in Vienna responded a few days later to the EU proposal and awaited the counterpart's response.